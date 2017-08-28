OBIT: Jeff “Otis” Trudell, Age 55, Of Riddleton
Jeff “Otis” Trudell, age 55, of Riddleton and formerly of East Lansing, Michigan, died Thursday morning, August 24, at Tennova in Lebanon. He is survived by: girlfriend of 3 years, Alice McClain; daughter, Lindsey Trudell; granddaughters, Arekah White and Aky’Irah White, brothers, Dean Trudell, David Trudell and Charles Trudell.
Mr. Trudell will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
