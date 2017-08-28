OBIT: Ms. Helen Robinson, Age 85, Of McClures Bend

Ms. Helen Robinson, age 85, of McClures Bend, died Saturday morning, August 26, at Kindred Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: life long friend, Patty Smith Chaffin and husband Dalton of Lebanon; Special friends; Bonnie Seich and Chuck of Tanglewood.

Ms. Robinson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, August 30, at 1:00 PM. Larry Cole will officiate. Interment in the Robinson Family Cemetery in McClures Bend.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage