Garage / Yard Sales

Garage Sale – Saturday, September 2nd 7am-?  47 Horseshoe Bend, Elmwood.  Follow signs. Rain or Shine.         8-31-1tpd

Huge Indoor Yard Sale – with a/c, restrooms, Sept. 2, 2017.  Time 7am-6pm at Pleasant Shade Community Center.  Rain or shine.  The concessions will be open with hamburgers & hot dogs & snacks & drinks.  New, new stuff and very, very old toys & new jewelry & household items & snap button jewelry & Christmas decorations.  New furniture.  $.50 on newborn baby clothes & kids clothes, shoes, rooster stuff.  If you don’t find something you didn’t look hard enough.     8-31-1tpd

Up & Coming Yard Sale – 213 Hogans Creek Rd, Carthage.  September 7th & 8th.  There will be tools, clothes, crafts & more.  8-31-2tpd

