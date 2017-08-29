Garage / Yard Sales
Garage Sale – Saturday, September 2nd 7am-? 47 Horseshoe Bend, Elmwood. Follow signs. Rain or Shine. 8-31-1tpd
____________________________
Huge Indoor Yard Sale – with a/c, restrooms, Sept. 2, 2017. Time 7am-6pm at Pleasant Shade Community Center. Rain or shine. The concessions will be open with hamburgers & hot dogs & snacks & drinks. New, new stuff and very, very old toys & new jewelry & household items & snap button jewelry & Christmas decorations. New furniture. $.50 on newborn baby clothes & kids clothes, shoes, rooster stuff. If you don’t find something you didn’t look hard enough. 8-31-1tpd
____________________________
Up & Coming Yard Sale – 213 Hogans Creek Rd, Carthage. September 7th & 8th. There will be tools, clothes, crafts & more. 8-31-2tpd
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________