Help Wanted

Maintenance person for apartment complexes in Carthage & Alexandria.  30 hrs per week.  $9.50 to start, raise after 30 days.  Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110 Tues, Wed, or Fri. 8-1, email-hickoryhillsapts1234@gmail.com  8-10-4tpd

Comfort Suites & Econo Lodge Hotels, Lebanon are now hiring for several full and part time positions. The hotel has a great training program for inexperienced people interested in office work. The shift will mainly be seconds and include weekends. Possibly opening soon is a third shift position days off are unknown at this time. We also have a janitor position open which includes weekends first shift. The last position we are filling two spots for Saturday and Sunday weekend breakfast hostess. Please email resumes to gm.tn109@choicehotels.com or apply in person. No phone calls.        8-17-4t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for  Housekeeping. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE        8-24-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for Dietary. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074.EOE          8-24-2t

