Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/31/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2001, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 25, 2001, in Book No. 38, at Page 126, and modified on November 1, 2001, In Book No. 45, At Page 46 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Wanda L. Peters, conveying certain property therein described to Farrar & Holliman as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Allied Mortgage Capital Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Selene Finance, LP. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Selene Finance, LP, will, on October 17, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING located in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Hackett Hollow Road, and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 52, Page 347, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, See Tax Map 26, Parcel 22.00, Tax Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Hackett Hollow Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #1 of the Nesbitt Estate (22.2 acres as per survey of same date), also being 67.29 feet east of the southeast corner of John G. Fahner as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with lone of said tract #1 North 10 degrees 49 minutes 44 seconds East 134.19 feet to an iron rod; thence North 05 degrees 48 minutes 08 seconds East 226.48 feet to a point in the center of the branch; thence continuing with line of said Tract #1 and center of the branch for the next two (2) calls; North 49 degrees 56 minutes 53 seconds East 95.76 feet; thence North 67 degrees 35 minutes 36 seconds East 34.14 feet to a point in the center of the branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #3 of the Nesbitt Estate (1.30 acres as per survey of same date) South 01 degree 29 minutes 19 seconds East 362.64 feet to an iron rod in the north margin of Hackett Hollow Road; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 11 degrees 41 minutes 30 seconds, a radius of 866.60 feet, a tangent length of 86.73 feet, and a chord of South 66 degrees 54 minutes 36 seconds West 176.53 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 176.84 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered, Land Surveyor. See plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 162, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 101 Hackett Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: WANDA L. PETERS UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, RURAL HOUSING SERVICE TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323216 DATED August 14, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-24-3t

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE ALLEN O MASON III PETITIONERS, VS. Case # 2017-JV-193 VICTORIA MORGAN RESPONDENTS. In Re: NILE MORGAN MASON 07/14/2014 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Order filed by the Petitioner, that the residence of the respondent, Victoria Morgan cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: it is, therefore, ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Jacquelyn Scott, petitioners attorney, whose address is 216 N. Main ST Carthage TN, a copy of an answer to the petition on or before October 12th and also file an answer to the petition with the Circuit Court Clerk’s office in Smith County TN, according to the law. If you fail to do so, a Judgment by default will be heard on October 19th at 9 am or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 18th day of August. Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn Scott Attorney for Petitioner 8-24-4tpd

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on September 18, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by David Gillette aka David C. Gillette and Margaret Gillette, to Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Regions Bank DBA AmSouth Bank on February 13, 2007 at Book 166, Page 736, Instrument No. 0700950; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2007-S2 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN SOUTH MARGIN OF RICHMOND ROAD, SAME BEING THE NORTHERN MOST NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE TRACT #21, OF THE FORMER GOODNER PROPERTY BY SURVEY DATED 8-23-93 (JOHN CARROLL), ALSO BEING SOUTH 31 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST 50.00 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF VENNIE SNYDER, AS MEASURED ALONG SAID MARGIN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SAID TRACT #21, SOUTH 78 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 1166.68 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE SOUTH 52 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST 500.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 56 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST 409.43 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 5-INCH CEDAR TREE; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST 236.20 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 42 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 149.14 FEET TO A 12-INCH SHAGBARK HICKORY TREE; THENCE NORTH 59 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST 90.68 FEET TO AN IRON ROD NEAR A 20-INCH ELM TREE; THENCE NORTH 81 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 92.24 FEET TO A POINT IN CENTER OF DRAIN AT A 12-INCH ELM SNAG; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST 157.96 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 16-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST 812.84 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 12-INCH ASH TREE, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID TRACT #21; THENCE WITH LINE OF JOHN CARROLL, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 400.43 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 16-INCH SHAGBARK HICKORY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 313.69 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 21-INCH CEDAR TREE; THENCE SEVERING FORMER TRACT #20 OF THE GOODNER PROPERTY (50.00 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE), SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 37 SECONDS WEST 966.22 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE SOUTH 54 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 929.44 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST 1274.74 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF RICHMOND ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTER-CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 00 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 38 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 964.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 2.05 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 31 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 4.11 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE OF AN ARC LENGTH OF 4.11 FEET; THENCE NORTH 31 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 149.31 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 38.40 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED DECEMBER 23, 1996. A 25-FEET WIDE PUBLIC UTILITY EASEMENT EXISTS OVER THIS TRACT ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY AS IT ADJOINS RICHMOND ROAD. A DRIVEWAY EASEMENT EXISTS OVER THE ADJOINING TRACT #21 OF THE GOODNER PROPERTY (24.51 ACRES FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT. SAID EASEMENT IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF RICHMOND ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID TRACT #21; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN, NORTH 31 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 50.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 29.91 FEET; THENCE WITH NORTHEAST SIDE OF DRIVE, SOUTH 52 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 08 SECONDS EAST 138.22 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 78 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST 166.68 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Street Address: 343 Opossom Hollow Rd, Watertown, Tennessee 37184 Parcel Number: 095 – 003.09 Current Owner(s) of Property: David Gillette and Margaret Gillette The street address of the above described property is believed to be 343 Opossom Hollow Rd, Watertown, Tennessee 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: AmSouth Bank. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of David Gillette aka David C. Gillette and Margaret Gillette, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-110915 8-24-3t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 24th day of January, 2006, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 143, Page 219, ROSIE CANNON, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 303, Page 644, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 15, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 054A GROUP: M PARCEL: 010.00 LOT NO. 11 in the Moss Subdivision as shown in the plat of this subdivision that is of record in Plat Book No. 1, Pages 83-84, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. BOUNDED on the West by Grisham; South by East College; North by Bruce Watts; and East by Patsy Russell. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Rosie Cannon by Warranty Deed from Ernest H. Martelle, Jr., and Dawn Hayes Meador and husband, Frankie Meador, dated November 22, 2004, of record in Record Book 118, Page 269, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 411 College Avenue East, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 24, 2017, August 31, 2017 and September 7, 2017. This the 1st day of August, 2017. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 8-24-3t

PUBLIC HEARING AUGUST 25, 2017 The Town of Carthage City Council will have a Public Hearing on September 07, 2017; 6:45 p.m. to solicit the public’s views on the second and final reading of: Ordinance 454: Amending zoning ordinance for two parcels from R-3 to C-2 Ordinance 455: Amending sign ordinance for C-1 signs on corner lots. The City Council will meet in regular session following the Public Hearing. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 08-31-17(1T)

Notice 25 Utility District will be moving their meeting to Tuesday, September 5 at 7:00 p.m. due to the Labor Day holiday. 08-31-17(1T)

NOTICE TO BID Smith County Emergency Communications District (E-911) will be accepting sealed bids for the immediate replacement and upgrade of its existing Dispatch Consoles. Bid Specs may be picked up at Smith County EMS/911, 303 High Street N. Carthage, TN. 37030. Bid Specs may also be requested via email at smithcountyems@smithcounty.com. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email. Bids are due September 5th , 2017, no later than 9am, at which time the bids will be opened. Bids must be returned to Smith County EMS/911, 303 High Street N, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be marked “Dispatch Console Bid”. The Smith County Emergency Communications District has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of the Smith County Emergency Communications District not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 08-24-17(2T)

The rescheduled meeting of the Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of approving a list maintenance policy, records request form, 2018 meeting dates, reviewing machine upgrades, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 08-31-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE 2018 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) 2018 Annual PHA Plan has been developed to outlines the PHA’s programs, which includes a strategy plan for: meeting its public housing needs; capital improvement needs; and, administrative needs for fiscal year end 2018. The public is invited to review this plan and, provide comments regarding any components of the Annual PHA Plan. Comments regarding the Annual Plan will be received until close of business, September 13, 2017. A public hearing will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., on September 6, 2017, at the main office of the South Carthage Housing Authority, at which time, the Annual Plan will be discussed. Interested parties may review the Annual Plan during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at the South Carthage Housing Authority administrative office located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. All questions should be directed to Mr. Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940. 08-24-17(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98301-4196-04, 98301-4197-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ052 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/06/17. 08-24-17(2T)

