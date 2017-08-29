ONE INJURED IN WRECK

One person was seriously injured when a truck hauling logs overturned on Highway 80 in the Four Way Inn community on Tuesday of last week.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Steven A. Perry, 46, Lafayette, was traveling west on Highway 85 (Defeated Creek Highway).

As he was approaching Highway 80 (Pleasant Shade Highway) Perry discovered the brakes on his truck were not working.

Perry turned the vehicle right in order to avoid colliding with a house.

A row of houses sit behind the guard rail at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 85.

The vehicle turned over on its side, spilling the logs onto the side of the road.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!