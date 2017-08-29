UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDS REOPENING OF HIGHWAY 25

Reopening of state Highway 25 west of Carthage continues to be uncertain. While October 31 is the new target opening date, a state transportation department news release revealing the new date carried a headline which read “SR 25 Closed Until Further Notice”, leading most to believe it’s uncertain when the road will reopen.

Also, October 31 is the third reopening date to be set by the state since the road closed in June. Two target dates have already been missed. The transportation department news release was issued Thursday afternoon.

The transportation department continues to attribute delays in reopening to “unforeseen geo-technical issues” or instability of the bluff. The road was closed when rocks fell on a truck passing along Highway 25 in June. Workers were removing rock from the top of the bluff when the rocks fell.

The transportation department maintains it has been working with the contractor, Civil Constructors of Franklin, to “accelerate” the project”.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!