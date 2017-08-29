WOMAN FACES DRUG CHARGES
WOMAN FACES DRUG CHARGES
A Carthage resident faces drug related charges following a sheriff’s department investigation.
Sgt. Junior Fields made contact with Aleigha Simmons, 18, Phelps Court, Carthage, after allegedly setting up a deal to purchase approximately one gram of marijuana for $20.
“Upon making contact with her I did advise her to hand me the marijuana which she did,” according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.
According to the officer, the marijuana was packaged in a small zip lock bag.
A probation search was conducted at the residence and a Hydrocodone pill, a Oxycodone pill and a straw were located. A second residence, this one located on High Street in Carthage, was also searched.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!