WOMAN FACES DRUG CHARGES

A Carthage resident faces drug related charges following a sheriff’s department investigation.

Sgt. Junior Fields made contact with Aleigha Simmons, 18, Phelps Court, Carthage, after allegedly setting up a deal to purchase approximately one gram of marijuana for $20.

“Upon making contact with her I did advise her to hand me the marijuana which she did,” according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

According to the officer, the marijuana was packaged in a small zip lock bag.

A probation search was conducted at the residence and a Hydrocodone pill, a Oxycodone pill and a straw were located. A second residence, this one located on High Street in Carthage, was also searched.

