OBIT: Mrs. Frances Watts McDonald, Age 87, Of Manchester

Mrs. Frances Watts McDonald, age 87, of Manchester, died Tuesday evening, August 29, at her home. She is survived by: children, Billy Watts and wife Margaret of South Carthage, Bobby Watts and wife Belinda of Carthage, Ronnie Watts and wife Mary of Manchester;18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McDonald is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, September 2, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Bro. Earl Cairns will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Serving as pallbearers are: Jamie Roland, Kenneth Watts, Kevin Watts, Alan Woods, Matthew Ferrell and Keith Watts.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

