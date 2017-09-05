FORMER COACH FACES CHILD EXPLOITATION CHARGES

A former Smith County High School and Upperman High School soccer coach faces attempted child exploitation charges.

Duffy Dunbar, 44, Pleasant Shade, is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a warrant, Dunbar, around May/June, allegedly “messaged a juvenile asking her to send him nude photos” and “tried to initiate a get together by offering her pills, alcohol and marijuana”.

Dunbar had coached soccer at Smith County High School for several seasons but resigned earlier this year.

