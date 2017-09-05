Garage / Yard Sales

Yard Sale – 213 Hogans Creek Rd, Carthage.  September 7th & 8th.  There will be tools, clothes, crafts & more.  8-31-2tpd

Yard Sale – Friday, Sept. 8, Sat. 9, 261 Cookeville Hwy, South Carthage.  3 families.  Rain-Shine.  14’ V. bottom aluminum boat, 14 hps motor and trailer, Yamaha Scotter, 231 miles, 3 pc. coffee and end tables, lots clothes, old record albums, old cast iron pots, skillets, antique trunk, plenty odds, comic books, chest drawers, cedar trunk.  9-7-1tpd

Yard Sale – 9/9 & 9/10  812 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage.  Patti Gage.  Lots of stuff.  To numerous to list.  9-7-1tpd

Fall Mile Long Yard Sale – Watertown, TN.  Rain or shine.  Saturday, October 7.  2 miles of main street filled with vendors and shops.  Application available online at  www.watertowntn.com. Call Jim for more info  615-237-1777.  9-07-4t

Garage Sale – 367 Pea Ridge Rd., Chestnut Mound, Sept 7 & 8, 7:00 till?       9-07-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale – 1101 N. Main Street, Friday, Sept 8th, 7-4.  Shoes, VS, riding toys, glass top dining room table,

household clothes for family, lots of girls dresses 4-5 MJ, Jelly the Pug, Persnickety, so much more.    9-07-1tpd

