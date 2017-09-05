Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Comfort Suites & Econo Lodge Hotels, Lebanon are now hiring for several full and part time positions. The hotel has a great training program for inexperienced people interested in office work. The shift will mainly be seconds and include weekends. Possibly opening soon is a third shift position days off are unknown at this time. We also have a janitor position open which includes weekends first shift. The last position we are filling two spots for Saturday and Sunday weekend breakfast hostess. Please email resumes to gm.tn109@choicehotels.com or apply in person. No phone calls. 8-17-4t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is re-advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start, Teacher Assistant, Carthage, TN, $8.34 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Employment application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by September 13, 2017 or postmarked by September 13, 2017. An Employment application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 9-07-1t

Septic Tank and Port a John company looking for a laborer. Must have valid drivers license. Call Bill Lowe at 615-897-4444 for more information. 9-07-1t

