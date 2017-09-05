KIDZ CENTRAL CELEBRATION SATURDAY

The annual Kidz Central Celebration is set for Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith County Community Playground at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. The event emphasizes physical fitness and includes free hamburgers and hotdogs. Live entertainment will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A free one mile fun run will begin at 10:15. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. A Kidz Central 5K Run by the River will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Registration will take place beginning at 8 a.m. (Entry fee is $10.)

The event will include numerous exhibits including: Farmers Market Group, Project Brain, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Smokehouse, Tennessee state park Jr. rangers, Cumberland Mountain State Park birds of prey, fire safety education, traffic safety education, emergency vehicles on display, Smith County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Childrens Services, Smith County Backpack Program and Smith County Drug Coalition.

Door prizes will be given away throughout the event. The event is hosted by the Smith County government, Smith County Chamber of Commerce, Smith County Coordinated Health, Smith County Health Council, Smith County Fitness Center and Smith County Health Department.