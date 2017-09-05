STORIE NEW SCHS BOYS B-BALL COACH

Smith County High has introduced a new head coach for their boys basketball program.

Bobby Storie will take over the Owls’ program when they return to the hardwood this winter. “With the beginning of the school year, I was not anticipating having to initiate a search for a head coach for our boys’ basketball team,” said Smith Co. High principal Tim Towns.

“However, I am excited to announce the hiring of Coach Bobby Storie as head coach of the Smith County High School boys basketball team. He brings a wealth of coaching experience and I am excited about the future of our boys basketball program.”

Storie returns to Smith Co. after having a one year stint with the Owls in the late ‘90s. Storie’s one season at the helm produced a 7-20 overall record and a 1-10 district mark for the Owls during the 1996-1997 season.

The former Transylvania University and Clinton County (KY) basketball standout took over Smith Co.’s program in the 1996 season after the departure of Dirk Ash. This time, Storie will replace former head coach John Sanders who accepted an assistant coaching position at Murfreesboro’s Oakland High School.

