FAST PACE URGENT CARE HURRICANE RELIEF FRIDAY DEADLINE

This Friday, September 8 will be the last day to collect these supplies.

With millions of families forced from their homes… Support for cities like Houston, TX has arrived from all parts of the country, following the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey. Now, Fast Pace is ready to take action, and do our part to help.

Donations are now being collected at over 50 Fast Pace locations across Tennessee, and Kentucky. From monetary donations, to basic human needs, like food, water, and clothing, residents have until Friday, September 8 to drop off supplies to their nearest Fast Pace clinic.

Each office will be used as a “drop-off point” for supplies and equipment needed in the Gulf Coast, calling on the same “volunteer spirit” to make a difference for people hundreds of miles away.

Below you’ll find a list of items that according to the Red Cross, are needed most. We’ve asked those visiting our clinic, and local volunteers, to make any donation they can. Anything that’s collected will make a huge difference in the wake of this catastrophic storm.

 Food: Unexpired, non-perishable and easy-to-make

 Water: Bottled water with the safety seal intact

 Children’s Supplies: Diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, diaper rash cream (in their original, unopened packaging) and cribs, playpens, car seats (new or gently used conditions, and toys.

 Clothing: New or gently used, and seasonally-appropriate (shirts, pants, socks, shoes). Only new undergarments will be accepted.

 Equipment: Items that can be used to assist in the emergency response and immediate relief phase – such as power tools, ladders, chainsaws, fans, etc.

 Supplies: Cleaning supplies (bleach, sponges, mops, N95 filtration masks, gloves, buckets), chairs, tables, etc.

 Materials: Building materials (sheetrock, plywood, lumber, etc.)

 Toys: Only new or clean, gently-used toys will be accepted (books, board games, battery-operated games, etc.)

 Furniture: Only furniture in clean and usable condition

 Bedding: New bedding (sheets, pillows, comforters, etc.) in unopened packages preferred

All of the supplies we collect will eventually be gathered and brought to our main support office in Waynesboro, TN, before they’re delivered to residents rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, September 8. To find your nearest Fast Pace location, go to www.fastpaceurgentcare.com. For more details on how you can help, go to http://www.houstonemergency.org/donations-drop-off/. For any questions that you may have about this effort, contact Jake Wilbanks at (931) 332-5270, or jake.wilbanks@fastpacemedical.com.