OBIT: Mr. Chris Anderson, Age 74, Of The Smith Branch Community

Mr. Chris Anderson, age 74, of the Smith Branch Community, died Tuesday morning, September 5. He is survived by: sister, Greta Kirby and husband Glen of Turkey Creek; brother, Frank Anderson and wife Bernice of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Memorial Services will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel on Sunday afternoon, September 17, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage.