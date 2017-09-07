OBIT: Mr. Earl Frank “Snowball” Hogan, Age 65, Of Portland, TN

Mr. Earl Frank “Snowball” Hogan, age 65, of Portland, TN, and a native of Smith County, TN, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hogan are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 1PM with Rev. Jerry Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the Ballard’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Completed Obituary will be posted once available.

