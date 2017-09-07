OBIT: Mrs. Juanita Hunt, Age 87, Of Hogans Creek

Mrs. Juanita Hunt, age 87, of Hogans Creek, died Monday evening, September 4 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Charlie Hunt; 3 children, Larry Hunt and wife Denise of Watertown, Christine Woodard and husband Terry of Defeated Creek, Patsy Vinson and husband Jay of Hogans Creek; 9 grandchildren, Anthony Woodard and wife Tracy , Stacey Barnhill and husband Keven, Jennifer Woodard, Houston Hunt and wife Jennifer, Amber Phillips and husband Josh, Shannon Silcox and husband Larry, Josh Vinson, Brent Vinson and wife Amber, Rebecca Frazier and husband Brendan; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hunt is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, September 7, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Fabron Nicholson and Bishop Ronnie Banks will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Chapel from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Heart Fund.

