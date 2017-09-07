OBIT: Mrs. Pat Honey, Age 97, Of Carthage

Mrs. Pat Honey, age 97, of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, September 5, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Jennifer Honey of Carthage, Jeannie Honey Proctor and husband Lee of Burlington, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Bernice Baskette of Lenoir City, TN; 3 grandchildren, Ann Honey of Carthage, Daniel Proctor and wife Anne of Kernersville, North Carolina, Andrew Lawrence Proctor of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 2 great-grandchildren, William and Sadie Proctor; Daughters of the heart, Eunice Brookshire Ownsby of Maryville, Mary Betty Fitzpatrick Masters of Gallatin.

Mrs. Honey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, September 9, at 3:00 PM. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Daniel Proctor, Andrew Proctor, Matthew Masters, Brian Ownsby, Jimmy Gibbs, Mike Shoulders, Tony Hembree, Alex Richmond.

Visitation will begin at the Carthage Chapel on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Carthage United Methodist Church or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage.