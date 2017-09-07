OBIT: Mrs. Sherry Grisham, Age 59, Of Carthage

Mrs. Sherry Grisham, age 59, of Carthage, died Saturday afternoon, September 2, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Timothy Dewain Grisham; children, Richard Huddleston of Hogans Creek, Tammy Huddleston of Carthage; sisters, Ruby Goodman and husband Mac of Carthage, Louise Butler of Carthage, Frances Butler and husband Ronnie of Carthage; 8 grandchildren, Isaiah Wright, Elijah Wright, Rebekah Wright, Sarah Wright, Jesse Huddleston, Seth Huddleston, Adam Wright and wife Carrie, Joe Wright and wife Melissa.

Mrs. Grisham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her services will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, September 6, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Larry Butler and Bro. Tracy Simone will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday morning, September 5, from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage