OBIT: Mr. James M. Crawford, Age 75, Of The Bellwood Community

Mr. James M. Crawford, age 75, of the Bellwood Community of Lebanon, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Mr. Crawford was born May 19, 1942 in Overton County, TN, the son of the late John M. Crawford and Onie Lee Sevier Crawford. He was also preceded in death by Wife; Brenda G. Thackston Crawford and Brother; J.B. Crawford. James worked construction, given the nickname “Boomer” while being a dynamite blaster for Conrad Construction.

Mr. Crawford is survived by Children; Wanda (Terry W.) Lackey of Florida, Terry Crawford of Murfreesboro, TN, Heather Stafford of Lebanon, TN, Tony Crawford of Nashville, TN, Vince Crawford of Nashville, TN, Gary Crawford of Nashville, TN, Billy Crawford of Nashville, TN, Timmy Crawford of Nashville, TN, and Mary Ann Maney of Nashville, TN. Sisters; Corean Rigsby of Carthage, TN, Genetta Smith of Carthage, TN, Eugenia Denney of Lebanon, TN, Vicki Maynard of Carthage, TN, Linda Young of Florida. Numerous Grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Crawford are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 1PM with Bro. Bill Fowler officiating. Family and friends will gather for interment at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon at 2:30PM Tuesday.

Visitation with the Crawford family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 3PM until 7PM and again on Tuesday from 11AM until the time of the service at 1PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.