CRACK COCAINE LOCATED

A woman discovered driving on a revoked license by a sheriff’s department deputy also faces drug charges. Deputy Terrance Adams stopped a gold Nissan Maxima on Friday, September 1, on Lebanon Highway.

According to the deputy’s offense report, the driver of the vehicle stated she didn’t have insurance on the vehicle because it was not her’s and her license was revoked.

Upon checking, the deputy learned the woman’s driver’s license was revoked out of Davidson County for failure to pay fines, according to the report.

As a result of the investigation, Marraina Marie Ledbetter, 39, Lebanon, was charged with driving on revoked license and possession of a schedule two drug.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!