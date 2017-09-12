Help Wanted
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 615-735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________
Part time help needed for farm maintenance, yard grooming, general clean up and repairs. Apply in person, please,
Watermelon Moon Farm, 10575 Trousdale Ferry/Hwy 141 past Grant at Smith County line. 9-14-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________