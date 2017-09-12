Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Part time help needed for farm maintenance, yard grooming, general clean up and repairs. Apply in person, please,

Watermelon Moon Farm, 10575 Trousdale Ferry/Hwy 141 past Grant at Smith County line. 9-14-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________