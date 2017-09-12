Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/14/17

Smith County Landfill is accepting sealed bids until 10:00 A.M. am 9-20-2017 for the purpose of hauling rock to landfill. Bids need to include prices from the following locations. 1. American Farms Recycled Concrete Aggregate located at 2132 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN 37217. 2. Rogers Group located in Gordonsville, TN. Bids will be priced (PER TRI-AXLE LOAD) 22 Ton minimum load. Any and all loads subject to be weighed for compliance. Sealed bids may be mailed to Smith County Landfill 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 Please mark on envelope Rock Haul Bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 09-14-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, September 19th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director – Smith County 911 9-14-17(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for 50 Digital Motorola XPR 2500 136-174 45w 128ch radios, one control base and one CPI DR20 DC Remote control station. 13 hand held digital XRP 3500E VHF 136-174 5w radios and 25 Magone BPR40 5 watt hand held radios with charger. Specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Specifications will be available from 7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sept. 11, 2017 through Sept. 25, 2017. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 8:59 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017. A recommendation will be made at the board meeting on Oct 10, 2017. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 09-14-17(2T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 09-14-17 (1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for approximately 300 ASUS Chromebooks to be purchased with Title IA Funds. Bid specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 09-07-17(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE File Number: Notice Date: Expiration Date: NR17MS.0005 September 07, 2017 October 07, 2017 Nyrstar Tennessee Mines has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation for a renewed Individual Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit for stream alteration activities associated with increasing the size of an existing mill tailings impoundment near Elmwood, TN. All alterations and the pursuant mitigation are to occur within the Caney Fork River Outlet watershed and will result in no net loss of resource value. In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 1200-4-3-.06), the Department has determined that the proposed activities will not result in degradation to water quality. Nyrstar proposes to incrementally raise the height of the impoundment’s dam over the next several years, increasing the capacity of the impoundment. Expanding the tailings storage capacity will enable Nyrstar to continue to operate in this area, providing direct employment to approximately 400 employees in the Smith County region and indirect support to hundreds of others across the state. This expansion would result in the eventual elimination of a total 1,020 linear feet of stream. The proposed alterations are to occur on an unnamed tributary to the Caney Fork River at the existing impoundment located on Helms Bend Road in Smith County, at N36.217514 latitude, W85.91115 longitude. To offset that loss, Nyrstar proposes 1,615 linear feet of stream mitigation with a combination of replacement, restoration and enhancement activities. The permit application, supporting documentation including detailed plans and maps, and related comments are available at the Department’s address (listed below) for review and/or copying. For more information please contact Kara Blevins (email Kara.Blevins@tn.gov or call 865-594-5460). Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Department. Written comments must be received by the Public Notice expiration date of October 07, 2017. Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. Please reference Nyrstar Tennessee Mines and Application No. NR17MS.005. Send all written comments to the Department’s address listed below and to the attention of the Permit Coordinator. Interested persons may request in writing that the Department hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be filed by the expiration date and include the interest of the person requesting it, the reasons that the hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Department will hold a public hearing. Send all public hearing requests to the Department’s address listed below and to the attention of the Permit Coordinator. Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Division of Water Resources, Mining Section 3711 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37921-6538 The Department’s full Public Notice can be viewed at the mailing address above or online at http://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/environment/attachments/ppo_water_nr17ms005.pdf. 09-14-17(1T)

If anyone has any information about my 2003 WR250F vin #JYACG16303A001370, call Josh Jacobs (615) 489-2024. 9-07-2tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christopher D. Anderson Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christopher D. Anderson, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of September, 2017. Signed Greta Kirby, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 9-14-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 5, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 5, 2012, in Book No. 247, at Page 57, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jeremy D Dennis, conveying certain property therein described to Joe Carter as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Citizens Bank of Lafayette, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on October 31, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described, as follows: BEING Lot No. 3 and bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING on a stake in the East margin of Tanglewood Road at the southwest corner of Lot No. 2 and then South 85 degrees 30 minutes East 150.00 feet to a stake at the southeast corner of Lot No. 2; thence South 85 degrees 30 minutes East 50 additional feet to a stake; thence South 4 degrees 30 minutes West 125.0 feet to a stake at the northeast corner of Lot No. 4; thence North 85 degrees 30 minutes West 50.0 feet to a stake; thence North 85 degrees 30 minutes West 150.0 feet to a stake in the East margin of Tanglewood Road; thence North 4 degrees 30 minutes East 125.0 feet with the East margin of Tanglewood Road to the BEGINNING point. ALSO KNOWN AS: 16 Tanglewood Road, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JEREMY D DENNIS The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 324033 DATED August 29, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 9-07-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 19th day of March, 2016, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 302, Page 55, THOMAS H. GREENHAW and wife, JILL GREENHAW, conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 323, Page 663, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 11:15 A.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 6, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th), Twelfth (12th), and Nineteenth (19th) Civil Districts of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: TRACT NO. 1: LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to wit: BOUNDED on the North, South, East and West by property of Harold Thomas Manning and consisting of a house and one (1) acre which is surrounded by an electric fence with an iron pin being located at each corner of the lot and the right-of-way thereto; said right-of-way being 20’ wide along the presently used access to said house from Denny Branch Road. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas H. Greenhaw, II by Bankruptcy Trustee’s Deed from John C. McLemore, Trustee in Bankruptcy, dated July 1, 2010, of record in Record Book 224, Page 392, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 079 PARCEL: 013.01 The physical address of this property is 165 Dennys Branch Lane, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. TRACT NO. 2: LYING AND BEING in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to wit: BEGINNING at a point which is in the southern right-of-way boundary of old Highway 24 and said point is also the northwest corner of the lands of Mitchell Howell; thence southerly with the western boundary of the lands of Mitchell Howell approximately 125 feet to the lands of Hillary Hesson; thence westerly along the northern boundary of Hillary Hesson approximately 120 feet to the lands of Jimmy Gregory; thence northerly with the western boundary of Jimmy Gregory approximately 125 feet to the southern right-of-way of old Highway 24; thence easterly with the southern boundary of old Highway 24; approximately 120 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing approximately one-fourth (1/4) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas Greenhaw by Clerk & Master’s Deed from Thomas S. Dillehay, Smith County Clerk & Master, dated November 28, 2012, of record in Record Book 256, Page 386, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 048O PARCEL: 012.00 GROUP: A The physical address of this property is 19 Dr. James Fisher Circle, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. TRACT NO. 3: LYING AND BEING in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to wit: BEING located on the Switchboard Road, and BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the south boundary of the Switchboard Road at the northwest corner of the Basil Fuller lot and runs as follows: S 5-30 W 225 ft. with the fence (Fuller line) to a post in the Claude Winfree line; S 89-40 W 290 ft. with the fence (Claude Winfree line) to a post; S 40-00 W 117 ft. with the fence (Claude Winfree line) to a post; S 7-10 W 339 ft. with the fence (Claude Winfree line) to a post in the Gentry line; N 85-30 W 162 ft. with the fence (Gentry line) to a post in the Hobart Hall line; N 1-30 E 247 ft. with the fence (Hobart Hall line) to a post; N 77-45 W 171 ft. with the fence (Hobart Hall line) to a post; N 1-00 E 84 ft. with the fence (Hobart Hall line) to a post; N 18-30 E 47 ft. with Hobart Hall’s line to a post in the south boundary of Switchboard Road; N 40-00 E 72 ft. with the south boundary of Switchboard Road to a post in Eugene Jackson’s line; S 80-56 E 366 ft. with the fence (Eugene Jackson’s line) to a post; N 6-30 E 111 ft. with the fence (Calvin Allmond’s line) to a post; S 81-30 E 191 ft. with the fence (Calvin Allmond’s line) to an iron pipe; N 7-45 E 167 ft. with Calvin Allmond’s line to an iron pipe in the south boundary of Switchboard Road; S 80-15 E 104 ft. with the south boundary of Switchboard Road to the BEGINNING, containing 3.62 acres, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas Greenhaw by Warranty Deed from Mary Helen Enoch, dated December 6, 2013, of record in Record Book 271, Page 488, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 097J PARCEL: 016.00 GROUP: A The physical address of this property is 15 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 14, 2017, September 21, 2017 and September 28, 2017. This the 1st day of September, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 13th day of August, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 225, Page 555, THOMAS H. GREENHAW, II and wife, JILL GREENHAW, conveyed to W. G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 322, Page 334, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 11:00 A.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 6, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 083 PARCEL: 001.08 BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Vantrease Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Tract #9 of the Bromley property (5.04 acres as per survey of same date), also being 296.27 feet north of the northwest corner of Walter House as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 0 degrees 38 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 3989.70 feet, a tangent length of 22.50 feet, and a chord of North 11 degrees 14 minutes 14 seconds East 45.00 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.00 feet; thence North 10 degrees 54 minutes 51 seconds East 200.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #7 of the Bromley property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date) South 81 degrees 20 minutes 31 seconds East 955.80 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #10 of the Bromley property (9.14 acres as per survey of same date) South 12 degrees 03 minutes 49 seconds West 223.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #9 North 82 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds West 952.70 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.12 acres, more or less, and being Tract #8 as shown on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated August 28, 1998. Said plat being of record in Plat Book 3, Page 380, Slide B-75, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas H. Greenhaw, II by Warranty Deed from James R. Bromley and wife, Lynda S. Bromley, dated October 21, 1998, of record in Deed Book 151, Page 438, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 19 Vantrease Road, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 14, 2017, September 21, 2017 and September 28, 2017. This the 1st day of September, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-3t

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE ALLEN O MASON III PETITIONERS, VS. Case # 2017-JV-193 VICTORIA MORGAN RESPONDENTS. In Re: NILE MORGAN MASON 07/14/2014 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Order filed by the Petitioner, that the residence of the respondent, Victoria Morgan cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: it is, therefore, ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Jacquelyn Scott, petitioners attorney, whose address is 216 N. Main ST Carthage TN, a copy of an answer to the petition on or before October 12th and also file an answer to the petition with the Circuit Court Clerk’s office in Smith County TN, according to the law. If you fail to do so, a Judgment by default will be heard on October 19th at 9 am or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 18th day of August. Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn Scott Attorney for Petitioner 8-24-4tpd

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Ruth Robinson Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen Ruth Robinson, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of September, 2017. Signed Jacky Carver, Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 9-14-2t

THIS TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE IS BEING REPUBLISHED TO NOTIFY THE GENERAL PUBLIC THAT THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE OLD SMITH COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 211 MAIN STREET NORTH, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030. THE SALE HAD ORIGINALLY BEEN SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2017 AT 1:00 P.M. ON THAT DATE, IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE SALE HAD BEEN POSTPONED TO FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 AT 1:00 P.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2017 AT 1:00 P.M., IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE SALE HAD BEEN POSTPONED TO FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2017 AT 1:00 P.M. THIS REPUBLICATION IS MERELY A COURTESY AND IS NOT REQUIRED BY LAW. TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 27th day of February, 2007, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 166, Page 617, MICHAEL SANDERS and wife, REBA SANDERS, conveyed to TOM WHITE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 271, Page 374, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and SMITH COUNTY BANK, Carthage, Tennessee, Branch of CITIZENS BANK, Lafayette, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P. M. prevailing time on Friday, May 19, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 094 PARCEL: 011.03 BEING 2.27 acres as shown on the plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 231, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Michael Sanders and wife, Reba Sanders, by Warranty Deed from Rickie Locke, dated February 27, 2007, of record in Record Book 166, Page 615, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 1988 Southern Hospitality DSHAL 11807AB, HUD #NTA143009 143010. The physical address of this property is: 237 Alexandria Highway, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017. This the 5th day of April, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-1t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 4, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on September 3, 2014 at Book 281, Page 117, Instrument No. 14002130; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 17 and 18 on the plan of BLOCK “D” OF THE PAUL WOMACK ADDITION, as shown by plat of record in Deed Book 41, Page 1, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description. Being the same property conveyed to Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura by Deed from Hollie Dickerson f/k/a Hollie Woodard and Joey Dickerson of record in Book 281, page 115-116, in the Register of Deeds of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 054A J 005.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura The street address of the above described property is believed to be 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 17-112566 9-7-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 31, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 12, 2003, in Book No. 96, at Page 119, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by John Watson and Martha Watson, conveying certain property therein described to Swafford and Hays Settlement as Trustee for Homeowners Loan Corporation; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, will, on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Situated in the City of Pleasant Shade, Smith County, State of Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the SE corner of this tract same being a corner to the remainder of the Watson and Kelley property also being North 47 deg 10 min 5 sec W 220.96 ft from a post at or near the NE corner of a cemetery thence N 11 deg 15 min 00 sec W 431.82 ft to an iron pin thence S 82 deg 34 min 55 sec E 200.36 ft to an iron pin at a 36” Elm tree thence S 19 deg 40 min 5 sec E 379.25 ft to an iron pin thence S 80 deg 29 min 45 sec W 245.45 ft to the point of beginning containing 1.993 acres more or less by survey of Carol Carman Registered Land Surveyor TN # 910 Address Rt 1, Box 35 A, Hartsville TN, 37074 dated 1-15-91 access to the above tract is provided by right of engress and ingress over the joining Watson and Kelley property leading from Sloan Branch Road over existing drive to the S boundary of the above described tract center of said drive is more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the South boundary of the above described tract being N 80 deg 29 min 45 sec E 124.45 ft from the SW corner of the above described tract thence with the center of drive S 7 deg 30 min 55 sec E 78.18 ft thence S 20 deg 55 min 30 sec E 90.66 ft thence S 26 deg 37 min 00 sec E 26.28 ft thence S 38 deg 7 min 50 sec E 72.64 ft thence S 39 deg 59 min 5 sec W 156.93 ft to a point in the intersection of center of drive in center of Sloan Branch Road. ALSO KNOWN AS: 27 Sloan Branch Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JOHN WATSON MARTHA WATSON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323887 DATED August 25, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 9-7-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of October, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 228, Page 413, ROBIN L. WEST conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 254, Page 788, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 6, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP : 054H PARCEL: 003.00 GROUP: B BOUNDED on the North by College Street, bounded on the East by Bowman, bounded on the South by Wilkerson, and bounded on the West by Spring Street, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an axle (o) located in the East edge of the sidewalk along the East side of Spring Street, said axle being the southwest corner of subject tract; thence along the East edge of said sidewalk N 09-11-06 E 76.22 feet to an iron rod (n) at the South edge of the sidewalk along the South side of College Street; thence along the South edge of said sidewalk S 79-02-02 E 90.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Bowman S 09-09-45 W 75.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Wilkerson N 79-48-42 W 90.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 6802.77 square feet or 0.16 acres, more or less, according to survey by David A. Johnson, Surveyor, dated April 29, 1996. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robin L. West by Warranty Deed from Billy R. West, dated October 5, 2010, of record in Record Book 228, Page 411, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 512 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Mary Gragiola 317 Hogan Road Gordonsville, TN 38563 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 14, 2017, September 21, 2017 and September 28, 2017. This the 24th day of August, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-3t ________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Timothy Christian Wood Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Timothy Christian Wood, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of September, 2017. Signed Jaquelyn M. Ford, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Nathan Harsh, Attorney 9-14-2t

Smith County Election Commission Special Election Notice

