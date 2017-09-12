NOTED BUSINESSMAN TRACTOR ACCIDENT VICTIM

Well-known Defeated businessman Jackie Martin passed away from injuries sustained in a tractor accident late Monday afternoon.

The accident was reported in the Defeated community, at 5:21 p.m. A 911 caller from Old Tin Lane off Defeated Creek Highway beside Martin’s Grocery reported that someone had possibly been run over by a tractor.

An ambulance from the Monoville station was dispatched to the scene. Martin, 69, was transported by ambulance to the Monoville station where he was transferred to Air-Evac.

While en route to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the air ambulance diverted to Skyline Medical Center located in Madison of Davidson County where he passed away at 6:30 p.m.

