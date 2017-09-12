STATUTORY RAPE CHARGE FILED

A man faces statutory rape charges after allegedly having sexual relations with a minor.

Richard Anthony Petty, 53, Gordonsville was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual incest on Thursday.

According to an affidavit of complaint filed by sheriff’s department Det. Sgt. Steve Babcock, Petty allegedly admitted to the relationship.

According to the court documents, Petty told investigators he had contact with the minor “six to 12 times” with the last incident occurring on August 12.

