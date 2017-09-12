TWO FACE ASSAULT CHARGES

Individuals Involved In Separate Incidents

Two people face aggravated assault charges following separate investigations which took place on Saturday, September 2. Larry Eugene Weatherly, 63, was charged with aggravated assault following an investigation conducted by South Carthage Sgt. Jason Graves.

The officer was dispatched to a possible altercation at a Duffy Avenue residence in South Carthage. According to an arrest warrant, Weatherly allegedly approached a female at the residence “making threats toward her and threatening to kill her brother and cut off his head”.

Weatherly allegedly “pulled a large knife from the area of his pocket and began gesturing in a stabbing motion toward her while making threats”, according to the warrant. Weatherly had left the scene when the officer arrived.

