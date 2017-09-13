OBIT: Mr. Jackie Martin, Age 69, Of Defeated Creek

Mr. Jackie Martin, age 69, of Defeated Creek, died Monday evening, September 11, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Sandra Lamberson Martin; 2 children, Neely Martin Oldham and husband Matt of Defeated Creek, Jason Martin and wife Kelli Petty Martin of Defeated Creek; 3 siblings, Susanne Martin Tisdale and husband Ricky of Defeated Creek, Teresa Martin Clay and husband George of Defeated Creek; Johnny Martin and wife Shirley Albritton Martin of Defeated Creek; 5 grandchildren, Jackson and Cassie Oldham, Eli, Ty and Riley Martin.

Mr. Martin is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, September 15, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Ricky Givens, Ricky Anderson, Rue Alan Dillehay, Charles Givens, David West, Billy Thompson, Leslie Bush and Scott Edens; Honorary pallbearers are: Chip Hailey, Garry Nesbitt, Jacky Carver Sr, Randy Martin, Jeff Hudson, Kaleb Bush, Austin Clay, Jackie Oldham and George Clay.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will begin on Thursday morning at 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Peyton Creek Baptist Church or Defeated Creek Fire Department.

