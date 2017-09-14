OBIT: Mrs. Sonia Lopez, Age 51, Of Carthage

Mrs. Sonia Lopez, age 51, of Carthage, died Thursday morning, September 14, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Jesus Cedillo Cedillo; 3 daughters, Ivonne Cedillo Camacho and husband Francisco Nemecio of Nashville, Liliana Cedillo Camacho and husband Abraham Cipriano of Nashville, Esther Cedillo Camacho of Carthage; 3 grandchildren, Iris E. Garcia Cedillo, Leslie J. Cedillo Camacho, Libny A. Cedillo Camacho; 2 sisters, Maribel Camacho Lopez of Greenville, TN, Flor de Maria Camacho Lopez of Carthage; brother, Rigoberto Camacho Lopez of Greenville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel on Saturday afternoon, September 16, at 5:00 PM. Apostel Jose Rodriguez will officiate. Private interment.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 3:00 PM until service time at 5:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage