OBIT: Mr. Lewis Cecil “L. C.” Hill, Age 45, Of Elmwood

Mr. Lewis Cecil “L. C.” Hill, age 45, of Elmwood, died Friday evening, September 15, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Cheryl Hill; 5 children, Caleb Hill and wife Diane Lynn of Eaton, Indiana; Lewis Clay Hill and wife Caroline of Elmwood; Keeghan Hill of Elmwood, Dustin Reece of Elmwood, Jennifer Reece of Elmwood; sister Kim McPhearson and husband David and their children, Brittany and Colt of Frankton, Indiana; 2 grandchildren, Creighton Riley Hill and Jaxon Darrell Key Reece.

Mr. Hill is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, September 19, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Thomas Allen Gibbs will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage