OBIT: Mrs. Judy Hale Ratcliff, Age 70, Of Halls Hill

Mrs. Judy Hale Ratcliff, age 70, of Halls Hill, died Friday afternoon, September 15, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Frankie Ratcliff; daughter, Karen Ratcliff Givens of Halls Hill; grandson, Dillon Givens; brother, James Hale and wife Mary of Carthage.

Mrs. Ratcliff is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, September 19, at 11:00 AM. Rev. Monica Mowdy will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Nick Ratcliff, Dustin Jones, Brian Ratcliff, Devin Gregory, Ronnie Maynard and Charles Givens.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

