4 ARRESTED IN 3 BURGLARIES

Investigations conducted by sheriff’s department deputies have resulted in the arrest of four individuals in connection with three residential burglaries.

Two of the residential burglaries were high dollar thefts in which between $1,000 and $9,999 in items were reported missing.

Arrests include:

• Joshua Ray Hesson, 27, Carthage

• Jonathan Michael Doney, 29, Pleasant Shade

• Jonathan Wayne Parker, 26, Carthage, and Julie Malea Freeman, 30, Cordova, Alabama

