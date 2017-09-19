Garage / Yard Sales
ESTATE SALE – 50 Defeated Creek Hwy. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 22-23 8AM-4PM. Furniture, antique glassware, porch swing, appliances 615-735-2429. 9-21-1tpd
Basement/Garage Sale @ 175 Hatton Dr., Gordonsville, Sept. 21 & 22, 7:30 to 4:00. 2 family. Many household items, clothes (small-plus sizes), purses (Coach & Vera Bradley) lots of cross-stitch material, tools, floor lamp, shoes & boots. Rain or shine. 9-21-1tpd
Basement Sale – White brick on right, Stonewall Rd, Elmwood. Thursday and Friday. Ladies 10-2XL, teens, boys, bedspread sets. 9-21-1tpd
Next week, September 21st & 22nd, we will be open our reg. hours. Saturday, Sept. 23rd we will be opening from 10am to 4pm for Ole Timers Day on the square. There will be food, entertainment and vendors set up. Come spend the day and enjoy. Time And Again has lots of new items and lots of things on sale. Clearance on all summer clothes. Fall clothes are coming in and we have Halloween decorations. 9-21-1tpd
Huge Yard Sale – 7-5. No early birds. Fri. 22, Sat. 23 & Sun. 24th. 38 Ash Hopper Hollow Ln. Lots of great stuff, some furn. and motorcycle things. 9-21-1tpd
Defeated Fri-Sat 7 am Ash Hopper and Bear Wallow off 85 near dump 50% off everything. 9-21-1t
First Yard Sale for this year! 8 Elmwood Blvd, Tanglewood. Crock pot, clothes, purses, shoes and pictures. Also glassware and nick-nacks. Saturday 8 till 3. 9-21-1tpd
Yard Sale – Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:00 till. 475 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville, TN. Womens clothes, shoes, Nike, Under Armour, boots, baby stuff, swing, baby boy clothes, Christmas stuff, Vera Bradley purses, mens clothes, numerous other things. Mary Ellen Lawrence. 9-21-1tpd
Yard Sale at 150 Green Hill Rd Pleasant Shade 37145. Girl and boy baby clothes & lots of household items etc. Cancel if rain. 8 to 5 Thursday & Friday. 9-21-1t
