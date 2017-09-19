Garage / Yard Sales

ESTATE SALE – 50 Defeated Creek Hwy.  Friday & Saturday, Sept. 22-23 8AM-4PM.  Furniture, antique glassware, porch swing, appliances  615-735-2429.   9-21-1tpd

Basement/Garage Sale @ 175 Hatton Dr., Gordonsville, Sept. 21 & 22, 7:30 to 4:00.  2 family.  Many household items, clothes (small-plus sizes), purses (Coach & Vera Bradley) lots of cross-stitch material, tools, floor lamp, shoes & boots. Rain or shine.         9-21-1tpd

Basement Sale – White brick on right, Stonewall Rd, Elmwood.  Thursday and Friday.  Ladies 10-2XL, teens, boys, bedspread sets. 9-21-1tpd

Next week, September 21st & 22nd, we will be open our reg. hours.  Saturday, Sept.  23rd we will be opening from 10am to 4pm for Ole Timers Day on the square.  There will be food, entertainment and vendors set up.  Come spend the day and enjoy.  Time And Again has lots of new items and lots of things on sale.  Clearance on all summer clothes.  Fall clothes are coming in and we have Halloween decorations.                      9-21-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale – 7-5.  No early birds.  Fri. 22, Sat. 23 & Sun. 24th.  38 Ash Hopper Hollow Ln.   Lots of great stuff, some furn. and motorcycle things.            9-21-1tpd

Defeated Fri-Sat 7 am Ash Hopper and Bear Wallow off  85 near dump  50% off  everything.              9-21-1t

First Yard Sale for this year!  8 Elmwood Blvd, Tanglewood. Crock pot, clothes, purses, shoes and pictures.  Also glassware and nick-nacks. Saturday 8 till 3.                   9-21-1tpd

Yard Sale – Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:00 till.  475 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville, TN.  Womens clothes, shoes, Nike, Under Armour, boots,  baby stuff, swing, baby boy clothes, Christmas stuff, Vera Bradley purses, mens clothes, numerous other things.  Mary Ellen Lawrence.  9-21-1tpd

Yard Sale at 150 Green Hill Rd Pleasant Shade 37145. Girl and boy baby clothes & lots of household items etc. Cancel if rain. 8 to 5 Thursday & Friday.      9-21-1t

