SCHS HOMECOMING FRIDAY

Smith County High School will be celebrating its homecoming, Friday night.

The Owls host Livingston Academy.

The homecoming queens and court include, seated from left, Maizey Donoho, homecoming queen and Tayler Beale, football queen.

Standing from left, Calla Kring, freshman representative; Cassie Oldham, sophomore representative; Kara Harville, junior representative and Kayla Eatherly, senior representative.

SEE THIS WEEKS COURIER SPORTS FOR GAME INFORMATION!!