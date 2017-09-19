TWO FACE DRUG CHARGES

A sheriff’s department investigation into the illegal sale of drugs has resulted in two arrests.

Amanda Jane Mosely, 39, Carthage, was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and two counts of felony criminal conspiracy.

Mary Joanna Russell, 59, Carthage, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, two counts criminal conspiracy, fraud: forged prescription and introduction of contraband into a jail.

The two were charged on Tuesday of last week.

Bond for Mosely was set at $40,000. Bond for Russell was set at $12,000.

The two are to appear in general sessions court this week.

