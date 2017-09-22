OBIT: Mr. Jerry Miles McKee, Age 46, Of Gordonsville, TN

, age 46, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Jerry was born February 2, 1971 in Nashville, TN. He is the son of James McKee and Weibena Hackett McKee, past owners of Gordonsville Amoco. Jerry worked at Ard Trucking in Lebanon, TN, as a supervisor for several years. He loved to fish and cook, often cooking and entertaining for many of his closest friends. Jerry will be missed by a number of dear friends and family.

Mr. McKee is survived by Parents; Longtime residents of Gordonsville – James and Weibena Mckee of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Amy Hamilton of Lebanon, TN. Nieces; Keela (Jordan) Johnson and Zia Mechelle Hamilton. Great-nephew; Zion Michael Johnson. Numerous cousins and aunts and uncles also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. McKee are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 3PM. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the McKee family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 4PM until 8PM and again on Sunday from 1PM until the time of the service at 3PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.