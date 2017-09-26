Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/28/17

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of October, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 228, Page 413, ROBIN L. WEST conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 254, Page 788, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 6, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP : 054H PARCEL: 003.00 GROUP: B BOUNDED on the North by College Street, bounded on the East by Bowman, bounded on the South by Wilkerson, and bounded on the West by Spring Street, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an axle (o) located in the East edge of the sidewalk along the East side of Spring Street, said axle being the southwest corner of subject tract; thence along the East edge of said sidewalk N 09-11-06 E 76.22 feet to an iron rod (n) at the South edge of the sidewalk along the South side of College Street; thence along the South edge of said sidewalk S 79-02-02 E 90.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Bowman S 09-09-45 W 75.00 feet to an iron rod (n); thence with Wilkerson N 79-48-42 W 90.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 6802.77 square feet or 0.16 acres, more or less, according to survey by David A. Johnson, Surveyor, dated April 29, 1996. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robin L. West by Warranty Deed from Billy R. West, dated October 5, 2010, of record in Record Book 228, Page 411, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 512 Spring Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Mary Gragiola 317 Hogan Road Gordonsville, TN 38563 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 14, 2017, September 21, 2017 and September 28, 2017. This the 24th day of August, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on October 19, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 65, Parcel 12, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsvllle, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 29.1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3, page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY FIRST CASH LLC MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 314797 DATED September 21, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 9-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thomas Glenn Maynard Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of September, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Glenn Maynard, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of September, 2017. Signed Billy E. Thorne, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 9-21-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 13th day of August, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 225, Page 555, THOMAS H. GREENHAW, II and wife, JILL GREENHAW, conveyed to W. G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 322, Page 334, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 11:00 A.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 6, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 083 PARCEL: 001.08 BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Vantrease Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Tract #9 of the Bromley property (5.04 acres as per survey of same date), also being 296.27 feet north of the northwest corner of Walter House as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 0 degrees 38 minutes 46 seconds, a radius of 3989.70 feet, a tangent length of 22.50 feet, and a chord of North 11 degrees 14 minutes 14 seconds East 45.00 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 45.00 feet; thence North 10 degrees 54 minutes 51 seconds East 200.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #7 of the Bromley property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date) South 81 degrees 20 minutes 31 seconds East 955.80 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #10 of the Bromley property (9.14 acres as per survey of same date) South 12 degrees 03 minutes 49 seconds West 223.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #9 North 82 degrees 40 minutes 27 seconds West 952.70 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.12 acres, more or less, and being Tract #8 as shown on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated August 28, 1998. Said plat being of record in Plat Book 3, Page 380, Slide B-75, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Thomas H. Greenhaw, II by Warranty Deed from James R. Bromley and wife, Lynda S. Bromley, dated October 21, 1998, of record in Deed Book 151, Page 438, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 19 Vantrease Road, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 14, 2017, September 21, 2017 and September 28, 2017. This the 1st day of September, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-14-3t

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE KELLY ANDERSON EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; SPENCER NEAL ANDERSON, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; NATHAN FRENCH, a resident of Davidson County, Tennessee; KELSEY JO EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; KARLY DENISE EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; and SARAH ANN ANDERSON SIMPSON, a resident of the State of Florida, PLAINTIFF, VS. No. 8212 OAKLEY ANDERSON, a minor, and any Unknown or Unborn Heirs, DEFENDANTS. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on September 1, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 21st day of October, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of Macon County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP:093 PARCEL: 008.00 BEGINNING on a honey locust; thence, running East with J. R. Russell’s line to a cedar; thence, North with J. R. Russell’s line to a forked poplar; thence, North with J. R. Russell’s line to a honey locust in the head of the hollow, thence, down the hollow, crossing the spring with J. R. Russell’s line to a rock in Price’s line; thence, North with said Price line to a beech corner; thence, East with Price line to a poplar agreed corner between Carl K. Russell and Ray G. Russell; thence, North, with agreed line between Carl K. Russell and Ray G. Russell, to a beech, to a small poplar along with said agreed line to agreed beech corner agreed between Carl K. Russell and Ray R. Russell, near A. W. Sloan’s line; thence, with A. W. Sloan’s line to the public road; thence with the public road to the BEGINNING corner. The same being estimated 37 and a half acres more or less. Being the same property conveyed to Charlie Anderson by Warranty Deed from Ray G. Russell dated June 24, 1991, and recorded in Deed Book 175, Page 342, Register’s Office, Macon County, Tennessee. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 22nd day of September, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay Clerk and Master 9-28-3t

I, Marcus A. Kenyon, JR, have this vehicle ‘96 Ford Explorer vin # 1FMCV24X5TUC06587. If you have any information on this vehicle please call (931) 304-1532. 9-21-2tpd

Public Auction of Storage Units Sat., October 7 at 10:00 a.m. Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 09-28-17(2T)

Public Notice NTCH-West TN, Inc. proposes to construct a 250-foot self-support telecommunications tower and associated 50’ x 50’ fenced equipment compound located at latitude 36° 03’ 35.7”N and longitude 86° 01’ 42.48”W, on a larger commercial parcel at 346 Old Liberty Road, in Alexandria, DeKalb County, Tennessee, 37012. Public comments regarding potential effects this site may have on any nearby historic properties may be faxed to at (214) 380-4962, Re: ALEXANDRIA TN-5054. 09-28-17(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have a Work Session regarding the Performance Infrastructure Energy Audit on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education at 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. 09-28-17(1T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet Monday October 2, 2017, at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of approving ballot names for the November 2017 election, appointing poll workers and setting dates and times for the December 2017 election. 09-28-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception Request on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by James and Lucinda Rose for property located at 207 Temperance Hall Hwy, Hickman, TN specifically known as tax map 099, parcel 013.00. This special exception is to approve the placement of a mobile home beside their house as temporary use for the care of Lucinda’s elderly parents. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. 09-28-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, October 05: 6:45 p.m. at City Hall to solicit the public’s views and comments on: ORDINANCE 456: AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE TO ESTABLISH DEFINITIONS AND GUIDELINES FOR THE STORAGE AND DISPOSAL OF FATS, OILS, AND GREASES USED BY COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS, NAMELY RESTAURANTS,WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE Immediately following the close of the Public Hearing, the Town Council will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 09-28-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE THE TOWN COUNCIL OF GORDONSVILLE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AT GORDONSVILLE CITY HALL ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 09, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING IS TO CONSIDER ORDINANCE 17-09-11 ADJUSTMENT OF SEWER BILLS. ALL INTERESTED CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. JAMES M. GIBBS, MAYOR 09-28-17(1T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Pavement Restorations, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-8237-14 CONTRACT NO.: CNR094 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/13/17. 09-28-17(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Superior Traffic Control, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4103-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ199 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/13/17. 09-28-17(2T)

