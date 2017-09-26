WALTON HARVEST FESTIVAL SATURDAY

The annual William Walton Harvest Festival will take place on the square in Carthage, Saturday.

The annual festival is a celebration of our county’s past and features activities for all ages.

Activities include historical demonstrations, historical re-enactors, craft and food booths, antique vehicles, scavenger hunt, pumpkin art walk, live entertainment, covered wagon rides and bouncy houses.

Events begin at 9 a.m. with the Harvest Queen Pageant at the courthouse and continue until 6 p.m.

The University of Tennessee and Georgia football game with be available for viewing at the Hull Theater in the Historic Smith County Courthouse.

Minuteman drawings for $25 will also be held during the festival.