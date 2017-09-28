OBIT: Roger K. Fitzgerald, Age 64 Of Gallatin

Roger K. Fitzgerald, age 64 of Gallatin, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 30th at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Heritage Funeral Home (100 Albert Gallatin Avenue) with Rev. John Bender officiating. There will be a Rosary held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29th with visitation from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 30th from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Crestview Memory Gardens with Grant Gaines, Heath Thacker, Alan DiMattia, Josh Dooley, Tom Keefer, and Jack Hardeman serving as pallbearers.

Roger was born in Amherst, Ohio to native southerners and found himself living in Decatur, Tennessee as a young boy, where he made treasured memories with his many siblings and cousins. His family moved to River Rouge, MI in 1957 where he attended River Rouge High School. Roger remained in Michigan for many years where he worked for BASF and eventually as a supervisor at Detroit Edison.

In 1991, Roger moved with his family to Gallatin, Tennessee, where he started Aggies Print & Copy (originally known as Artware Graphic Services). Other than starting a good bonfire, Roger loved to spend time creating and producing his own jazz music, reading, and perfecting his pizza recipe. Roger was a lifelong fan of Detroit Tigers baseball and a casual observer of the Tennessee Titans.

He is preceded in death by parents, McCoy and Anna Jolley Fitzgerald; siblings, Shirley Knipp and Loretta Gibbs; brother-in-law, Don Akers; nephew, Patrick Gibbs, and niece, Patricia Stoneburner. He is survived by wife of 18 years, Mary Fitzgerald of Gallatin; children, Laura Fitzgerald (Alan DiMattia) of Charlotte, NC, Julie Thacker (Heath) of Gallatin, Daniel DaCosta of Gallatin, and Laura Gaines (Grant) of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Keira of Charlotte, NC, Zoe of Gallatin, and Ava of Mt. Juliet; siblings, Mary Akers of Pleasant Shade and Mike Fitzgerald of Gladdice; uncle, C. L. Jolley of Decatur; nephew, Tom Keefer (Kathy) of Spring City, and a plethora of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Gallatin Public Library, American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be submitted at alexanderheritagefh.com. Alexander Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.

