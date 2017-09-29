OBIT: Mr. Johnny Thomas, Age 43, Of The Dean Hill Community
Mr. Johnny Thomas, age 43, of the Dean Hill Community, died Tuesday morning, September 26, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: parents, Ray and Geraldine Thomas of Dean Hill; daughters, Winter Thomas of Chicago, Illinois, Hailey Thomas of Dean Hill; sister, Gerrie Thomas Hackett of Oak Grove, Kentucky; brother, Donald Ray Thomas and wife Sharyl of Dean Hill; 1 granddaughter, Nevaeh Marie Gaddis.
Mr. Thomas is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville. His service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, October 1, at 1:00 PM at the Hackett Chapel. Bro. Bryan Bratcher and Bro. Steve Waller will officiate. Hailey Thomas will present the eulogy. Interment in the Williams Cemetery at Dean Hill. Serving as pallbearers are: Andy Bates, Jacob Hackett, Jeff Alcock, Jimmy Davidson, Austin McCarver, Kevin Johnston.
Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
Sanderson of Carthage