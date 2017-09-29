OBIT: Mrs. Lucille Hackett Dixon, Age 90, Of Carthage

Mrs. Lucille Hackett Dixon, age 90, of Carthage and longtime resident of Monoville, died Friday morning, September 29, at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Melissa Kyle of Carthage, 3 sons, Tommy Dixon and wife Patricia of Hartsville, Jerry Dixon and wife Jennifer of Clubb Springs, Stacy Dixon and Kristi of Hickman; 2 sisters, Billie Jo Womack of Birmingham, Alabama, Ann Gregory Hackett of Carthage; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dixon is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, October 1, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Serving as pallbearers are: Mike Hackett, David Hart West, Jimmy Womack, Ted Kemp, Jeff Kemp, Joe Kemp.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage