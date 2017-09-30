OBIT: Mrs. Merlean West Allred, Age 82, Of Ashland City

Mrs. Merlean West Allred, age 82, of Ashland City, died Thursday morning, September 28, at Alive Hospice Skyline in Nashville. She is survived by: children, Shera Jackson of Murfreesboro, Teresa Quillen of Nashville, Billie Allred Jr. and wife Twale of Nashville, David Allred of Ashland City; 5 siblings, Christine Goad of Willette, Mildred Ray of Joelton, Belle Brittian of Columbia, Danny West of Pleasant View, Ray Dean West and wife Shirley of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Allred is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, October 1, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community. The nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage