OBIT: Samantha Dillehay, 34, Formerly Of Defeated Creek

Professor Samantha Dillehay, 34, of Ada, Oklahoma and formerly Defeated Creek died Thursday evening, September 28, at Oklahoma University Medical Center. She is survived by: parents, Scotty and Debra Dillehay of Defeated Creek; Life partner, Natalie May of Ada, Oklahoma; sister, Candice Fields and husband Chris of Defeated Creek and their children, Nathan and Emily; 2 brothers, Jeremy Dillehay and wife Tiffany of Pleasant Shade and their children, Nicholas and Charlie; Dustin Dillehay and wife Jessica of South Carthage and their son, Jackson; maternal grandmother, Betty Grisham of Elmwood; paternal grandmothers, Marion Sloan of Lebanon and Kasel Dillehay of Livingston.

A Gathering to Celebrate her Life will be conducted on Thursday evening, October 12, at 6:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Private Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 3:00 PM until service time at 6:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith County Fine Arts Center.

