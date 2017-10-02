OBIT: Mrs. Mary McKinney Crowe, Age 75, Of Largo, FL

Mrs. Mary McKinney Crowe, age 75, of Largo, FL, and a Smith County, TN, native, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Mrs. Crowe was born in Smith County, TN, the daughter of the late Tom and Ona McKinney. She was also preceded in death by Five Brothers; Alvin McKinney, Clyde McKinney, Dan McKinney, Millard McKinney, and James McKinney, one sister; Evelyn Heitt. Mrs. Crowe was a member of the Grant Baptist Church and a 1959 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She retired from Chrysler Corporation with 37 years of service. Mrs. Crowe was a longtime member of the St. Petersburg Garden Club and was a master gardener with an avid love of flowers.

Mrs. Crowe is survived by Two Sisters; Frances Ballinger of Carthage, TN, Lily (Bobby) Brooks of Carmel, IN. Sister-in-law; Nell McKinney. Numerous nieces and nephews and a devoted Niece; Patsy (Noel) Ortiz of Watertown, TN also survive.

Memorial Services to be held at a later date.

