OBIT: Mrs. Pam Kirby Of Sylacauga, Alabama

Mrs. Pam Kirby of Sylacauga, Alabama died at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday September 26, 2017 following an over two month illness.

Graveside services and interment were Saturday afternoon September 30th at 2 p.m. from the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Tim Frank officiated.

Born Pamela Bearden in Lebanon on March 15, 1955, she was the daughter of Mrs. Juanita Colvert Bearden of Lebanon and the late John Bert Bearden who died at the age of 92 on March 19, 2016

Mrs. Kirby was a retired Sylacauga school educator with thirty years of service.

Mrs. Kirby was the daughter-in-law of former Carthage Jewelry owners, the late Sam Lee and Mary Porter Kirby.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her husband Paul Kirby; sister, Pat Bearden Gipson and husband Ron of Lebanon; brother-in-law, Sammy Porter Kirby and wife Jane Denney Kirby of Lewisburg, several nieces and nephews.

The Kirby family requests memorials to the animal rescue organization of one’s choice.

