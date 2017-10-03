$50 WHEEL TAX DROPPED

|

$50 WHEEL TAX DROPPED

Vehicle registration now costs less. Beginning with October vehicle registrations, a $50 wheel tax used to pay off a school building project has been dropped. County commissioners voted to repeal the tax this past June with an effective date of October 1. The cost to register a standard car or truck is now $44 which includes a $15 wheel tax and state fees.

Commissioners voted on first reading to repeal the $50 wheel tax in May. A second reading to repeal the tax took place in June. The $50 wheel tax was implemented several years ago to help fund the cost of a countywide school building program. The fee is being removed because there are enough funds being collected to pay off the school building debt.

The $15 fee is to pay off money borrowed to construct the courts facility/sheriff’s department/county jail building.

The $50 wheel tax was implemented with the intent it be repealed when the debt for the school building program had been paid off.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER

Posted in Breaking News, News