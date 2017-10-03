$50 WHEEL TAX DROPPED

Vehicle registration now costs less. Beginning with October vehicle registrations, a $50 wheel tax used to pay off a school building project has been dropped. County commissioners voted to repeal the tax this past June with an effective date of October 1. The cost to register a standard car or truck is now $44 which includes a $15 wheel tax and state fees.

Commissioners voted on first reading to repeal the $50 wheel tax in May. A second reading to repeal the tax took place in June. The $50 wheel tax was implemented several years ago to help fund the cost of a countywide school building program. The fee is being removed because there are enough funds being collected to pay off the school building debt.

The $15 fee is to pay off money borrowed to construct the courts facility/sheriff’s department/county jail building.

The $50 wheel tax was implemented with the intent it be repealed when the debt for the school building program had been paid off.

