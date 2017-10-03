FORMER DEPUTY INDICTED

Meeting in special session, the grand jury indicted a former sheriff’s department deputy for allegedly stealing items from the department’s evidence room. The grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday of last week charging Brandon McKae Marshall, 36, Gordonsville, with two counts of official misconduct, two counts of theft and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Marshall is accused of “removing items from evidence lockers for personal reasons” on two occasions, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The indictment alleges Marshall “did unlawfully and intentionally, knowing, or recklessly alter, destroy or conceal any record or document or thing with intent to impair its verity, legality or availability as evidence in the investigation or official proceeding…knowing that an investigation or official proceeding was pending, or in progress, did unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly alter, destroy or conceal any record or document, or thing with intent to impair its verity, legibility or availability as evidence in the investigation”.

The indictment notes one of the alleged incidents occurred on September 22.

