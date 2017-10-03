Garage / Yard Sales

Inside-Outside Sale – Oct. 7, 2017 at 238 Smotherman Ave, Carthage, TN.  Early til late.  Miscellaneous items, furniture, glassware, TV, clothes, jewelry & etc.     10-05-1tpd

Yard Sale to raise money for medical & funeral expenses of Hugh Guffey, who passed away July 10, 2017, 348 Kenny’s Bend, October 5th, 6th, 7th, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.  Tool box (for truck) clothes, dishes, trinkets, sheets, blankets, something for everyone!  7 families.                        10-05-1tpd

Yard Sale – 6th-7th 8AM till?  4 families, 152 Carthage Jct. Rd.  Hickman, TN 38567.  Follow signs from Gordonsville.  Furniture twin bed with mattress, chairs, walker, bedding, crafts, dishes, clothes, men, women, children, plus sizes, much, much more.  Pictures will be posted on FB.  Tina Gray.  10-05-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale – 215 Fisher Ave, Carthage, TN.  Something for everyone!  Friday 7a-3p, Saturday 7a-3p.           10-05-1tpd

Yard Sale – 434 Hogans Crk Rd, Carthage.  Oct. 6 and 7, 8-2.  Furn., girl clothing up to 4T, toys, dishes. 10-05-1tpd

Yard Sale – Fri & Sat 8-5 at 25 Bradford Hill Rd, South Carthage.  Table with 4 chairs, glass top table with 4 chairs, 2 end tables, 3 bar stools, natural gas or LP gas heater, glassware, clothes for whole family, home decor, new bicycle, stainless steel truck tool box.       10-05-1tpd

Yard Sale – 381 New Middleton Hwy.  Friday, October 6 (7:00 am- 5:00 pm), Saturday, October 7 (8:00 am-12:00 pm). Lots of stuff.  10-05-1tpd

