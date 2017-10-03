Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

EXPERIENCED Concrete workers needed, Finishers, laborers, form carpenter. Full time, top pay, benefits.

Apply 120 Miller Road, Cookeville, Bellis Concrete or call 931-528-6240. 9-28-4t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher Assistant, Lafayette, TN, $8.34 hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Head Start will accept through October 11, 2017. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by October 11, 2017. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 10-05-1t

