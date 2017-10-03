MAN CHARGED WITH FOOD STAMP FRAUD

A Carthage man faces multiple counts of food stamp fraud. Jamie Russell Skeen, 30, was charged with three counts of food stamp fraud on Monday, September 25.

Charges stem from a sealed indictment which was returned by the grand jury in August.

Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Brandon Gooch investigated the case.

Bond for Skeen was set at $5,000.

Skeen is to appear before Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane on December 15.

MORE AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE